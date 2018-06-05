Konkola underground mine remains key priority

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

THE overall mine life at Konkola Copper Mines, (KCM) which is more than 50 years will be supported by a combined mineral resource and ore reserves estimated to be over 690 million tonnes.

Presenting preliminary production results for the year ended March 31, 2018, Vedanta chief executive officer Kuldip Kaura said KCM had another challenging year in terms of production.

Nevertheless, production of finished copper (excluding tailings leach plant) increased to 154,000 tonnes in the current financial year compared to 134,000 tonnes the previous year.

“The company is now turning the corner with a refinement of the operating strategy.

"We are implementing a new contractor-partnering model that allocates clear end-to-end responsibility and