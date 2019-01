YANDE SYAMPEYO, Lusaka

KONKOLA Copper Mines (KCM), a subsidiary of Vendata Resources Group, will not lay off workers as a result of the proposed new mining tax regime.

KCM, which operates in Chingola, Chililabombwe, Kitwe and Nampundwe, joins other companies like First Quantum Minerals which have rescinded their decisions to cut jobs but opted to negotiate with Government over the new taxes.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/