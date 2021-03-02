Konkola Blades held in 8-goal thriller

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

AFTER conceding three goals in the first 15 minutes, National Division One leaders Konkola Blades came from behind to take the lead before eventually drawing four-all against fellow promotion-chasing Chambishi at Shinde Stadium in Mufulira on Sunday.

The match, live on ZNBC TV3, saw Blades, who are on 38 points, maintaining their two-point lead at the top of the league standings after second-placed Kansanshi Dynamos could also only draw away to Livingstone Pirates.

Chambishi, who are looking to win promotion to the top flight after 12 years in the lower ranks, capitalised on the Blades porous defence in the opening exchanges and found the net through Chabala Kasanda, Mathew Lungu and CLICK TO READ MORE