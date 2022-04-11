Kola goal helps Prison in vital win

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Nkana Stadium, Kitwe

NKANA 0 PRISON 2

APART from being mathematically knocked out of the title race, Nkana have compromised their chances of playing continental football after losing to Prison Leopards at Nkana Stadium.

With Arrows dropping points in the draw against Zanaco on Saturday, Nkana needed to win to remain with a mathematical chance to win the title.

But it seems the material they currently have at hand cannot be relied upon to deliver when it matters most. If anything, the current position on the log is even