ALEX NJOVU, Sunset Stadium, Lusaka

ZANACO 5 NAKAMBALA 1

ZANACO will be wondering what it could have been like had they started the season in this fashion or made changes to the technical bench earlier. They are simply looking unplayable.

ESAE of Benin came, they were beaten. Nkana came, they were beaten. Champions Zesco came, they were beaten.