Kobil, Zampost should rebrand Chisekesi outlets

Dear editor,

CHISEKESI, on the outskirts of Monze district, is a fast growing area.

Most traders have recognised the potential the area has by giving their buildings a fresh coat of paint to attract customers.

However, Kobil and Zampost branches stand out for wearing the oldest coats of paint and this does not augur well for the corporate images of the two institutions.

Can Kobil and Zampost ensure that their trading places are painted as a matter of urgency?

I am sure the area has local painters who can do a good job at prices the two institutions can afford.

CONCERNED RESIDENT

Chisekesi