Knowledge takes in Lusaka derby

ALEX NJOVU, Sunset Stadium, Lusaka

ZANACO 1 BUFFALOES 1

AFTER helping Zimbabwe beat Zambia in Tuesday’s 2021 Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Heroes National Stadium in Lusaka, striker Knowledge Musona took time to watch the MTN/FAZ Super Division Week 13 match between Zanaco and Green Buffaloes at Sunset Stadium yesterday.

“The Zambian League is strong. It is good,” Musona, who provided the assists for Khama Billiat’s brace, said in an interview.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/