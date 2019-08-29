Know your language, advises Weekes

LUCY LUMBE, Livingstone

A RENOWNED American professor, Brendan Weekes, says it is important for Zambian citizens to learn the Chinese language because of the mutual relations the two countries share.

And Professor Weekes says children who do not learn how to read and write in their native language are likely to suffer from a learning disorder known as dyslexia.

Dyslexia is a learning disability that affects a person's ability to process language.