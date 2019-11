DIANA CHIPEPO, Cairo, Egypt

THINGS got worse for Zambia before their last Group B match against Ivory Coast today with striker Fashion Sakala returning to his base in Belgium early after suffering a knee injury.

Even if Zambia qualifies for the semi-finals, it is unlikely that the KV Oostende forward will play any further part other than that of a spectator.