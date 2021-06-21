KK’s death jolts Wina’s memories

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

OLD memories of her interaction with the late founding President Kenneth Kaunda flooded back yesterday for Vice-President Inonge Wina, who broke down when she visited the funeral house.

“Sorry for breaking down. It’s because his passing brings very strong memories of the past in my life and the life of this nation,” Mrs Wina said while holding back tears.

Mrs Wina’s late husband, Arthur Wina, was in Dr Kaunda’s first Cabinet after Zambia’s independence in 1964.

She urged Zambians to honour Dr Kaunda by being strong and resilient in efforts to achieve their aspirations and those of the nation.

Mrs Wina said Dr Kaunda was a strong and determined person whose attributes Zambians should emulate during this period of mourning and CLICK TO READ MORE