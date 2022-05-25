KK’s contribution to AU success

PHILIP CHIRWA, Lusaka

AS HE lies peacefully in his tomb at the presidential burial ground, Embassy Park, in Lusaka, there can be no doubt that Zambia’s founding president and father of the nation, Kenneth David Kaunda, is a satisfied man – satisfied that he lived to witness the emancipation of the entire African continent he had so aggressively fought for. Dr Kaunda died on June 17, 2021 at the age of 97 and was buried on July 7 following a 21-day period of national mourning declared by then President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. He was the only surviving founding father of the African Union, all his colleagues having passed on before him.

Basically, the Africa Day is intended to celebrate and acknowledge the successes of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU now the AU) from its creation on May 25, 1963, in the fight against colonialism and apartheid, as well as the progress that Africa has made while reflecting upon the common challenges that the continent faces. That Dr Kaunda’s passing was greeted with such an outpouring of grief from all over the world, with several sitting and former African heads of State attending his funeral, was not surprising. It has been acknowledged that the man played a very vital role in the struggle for Africa’s independence from colonial rule. Indeed, had Dr Kaunda been selfish, Zambia would have been an industrial paradise by now. Upon attaining independence on October 24, 1964, and knowing that Zambia was endowed with abundant natural resources like minerals and rich soil, he was free to choose the easy way out by “wining and dining” with the racist regimes in Southern Rhodesia (Zimbabwe), Mozambique, South Africa, South West Africa (Namibia) and Angola and thereby keep Zambians “safe and secure”. But KK decided that Zambia could not consider itself to be free when its neighbours were still under the colonial yoke. Instead, and at a huge cost to the country’s economy, he decided to support the freedom struggle by housing liberation movements from the same racist regimes! These were the African National Congress (ANC) of South Africa, FRELIMO of Mozambique, South West Africa People’s Organisation (SWAPO) of Namibia, the Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) and Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA), both of Angola, and Zimbabwe African National Union (ZANU) and Zimbabwe African People’s Union (ZAPU), both of Zimbabwe. Dr Kaunda’s government established what it called the Africa Liberation Centre in Lusaka’s Kamwala Township, where all these liberation movements operated from. Meanwhile, the colonial regimes in the region reacted by subjecting Zambia to various acts of aggression, including economic sanctions, in a bid to cow it into submission, but Dr Kaunda wouldn’t budge. As SADC chairperson and President of Mozambique, Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, indicated at the memorial service for the late president, as a result of Dr Kaunda’s support to the liberation movements, Zambia paid a huge price as it became a subject of sabotage by the Rhodesian regime and apartheid South Africa, resulting in loss of lives and damage to its economy. Mr Nyusi said Zambia’s independence under Dr Kaunda in 1964 was an inspiration to other countries in Southern Africa. He recalled that the agreement for Mozambique’s independence was brokered in Lusaka by Dr Kaunda between FRELIMO and the Portuguese colonisers in 1974, leading to independence in 1975. He described Dr Kaunda as an ambassador of the oppressed as he used his influence to lobby for the region’s freedom from white minority rule, and that without Dr Kaunda’s vision, Mozambique would not be where it is now.

Dr Kaunda had shown that working for the people does not end when one’s presidential term ends as he had gone on to champion the fight against HIV and AIDS, and was involved in various philanthropic work after he left the Zambian presidency in 1994. Chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, aptly described the death of Dr Kaunda as signalling the end of an era of great African philosophers and liberation fighters in the mold of founding Ghana President Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Tanzania’s founding President Julius Nyerere, Jomo Kenyatta of Kenya, Sekou Toure of Guinea and Leopold Senghor of Senegal. President Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana paid tribute to Dr Kaunda for single-handedly ushering Botswana into the OAU, AU’s forerunner. He said Botswana’s independence was not an easy push due to the position of the white minority regime in South Africa and that it all fell on Dr Kaunda’s shoulders to become the microphone and megaphone for Botswana. He thanked Dr Kaunda for forging friendship between Botswana’s founding President Sir Seretse Khama and the founding President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Dr Julius Nyerere, leading to the creation of the Frontline States. But while still alive, Dr Kaunda would refuse to get all the credit for the role he had played in the African liberation struggle. On July 18, 2009, for instance, the South African-headquartered African Heritage Society presented him with the Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his contribution to the liberation struggle in southern Africa in general and South Africa and Zimbabwe in particular. This author was privileged to cover the event whilst serving as press secretary at the Zambia High Commission in Pretoria. The award was presented to Dr Kaunda in the Pavilion at the Sandton International Convention Centre, Johannesburg. Two of the then South African president, Jacob Zuma’s daughters presented the Award to Dr Kaunda on behalf of the African Heritage Society. Over 500 invited guests, including former Tanzanian President Ali Hassan Mwinyi, former Swazi Prime Minister, Prince Dhlamini and several high-ranking ANC leaders led by the party’s treasurer-general, Mr Mathews Phosa, attended the function. Former Lusaka mayor, Mr Fisho Mwale and Bherens Limited chairman and chief executive, Mr Abel Mkandawire (now late), were also there to witness the event. And then Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Leslie Mbula, who was the first to speak at the function, said that Zambia was very proud that the African Heritage Society had decided to present Dr Kaunda with the Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his contribution to the liberation struggle in southern Africa. He noted that it was common knowledge that Zambia worked closely with the liberation movements in southern Africa, including the ANC of South Africa, ZANU and ZAPU of Zimbabwe, SWAPO of Namibia, FRELIMO of Mozambique and MPLA of Angola. “This did not go well with the fascist Portuguese government, the apartheid regime in South Africa and the Ian Smith regime in Zimbabwe who reacted by bombing Zambia’s infrastructure, during which period many Zambians lost their lives. The aim of the bombing was to cow the Zambian government into submission. “The bombing campaigns, however, did not achieve their intended objectives, largely due to the resilience of the Zambian government and its people,” Mr Mbula said. With Dr Kaunda at the helm, Mr Mbula said, Zambia was able to stand up to these hostile and repressive regimes and did not succumb to intimidation. Dr Kaunda had insisted from the very beginning that there was no way Zambia could consider itself free when its neighbours were still under colonial domination. “To this end, Zambia continued to support the liberation struggle until Angola, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Namibia and later South Africa were finally liberated. It is pleasing that here we are now, in an independent South Africa where people of all races live together in harmony,” he said. And Dr Kaunda said he felt humbled by the award and thanked the African Heritage Society for the gesture. But he stressed that the honour could not be attributed to the work of one individual.

“It is the sum total of the contributions of many people, some of whom may not have the privilege to be recognised. Suffice to say that their contribution is no less in value because it provided a vital link to the realisation of our common objectives,” he said. Dr Kaunda said he was fully aware that many people had made it possible for him to be honoured “in this wonderful way. Their contribution is just as important.” He said recognition of one’s contribution to a worthy cause should provide inspiration to do even better. “I believe that it should also provide a sense of satisfaction to those others who made it possible through their selfless efforts. There are many of our compatriots who are worthy this Award. Africa will forever remain grateful for their service,” Dr Kaunda said. Earlier, Tselani Tambo, daughter of late ANC president in exile, Dr Oliver Tambo, and several children of other notable ANC leaders, reminisced about the “good times” they enjoyed whilst their parents were exiled in Zambia. They spoke glowingly about the hospitality extended to them by the Zambian people. Ms Tambo said she and her peers would never forget Lusaka’s Lilanda Township, where many exiled leaders, including Oliver Tambo and former Namibian president, Sam Nujoma, lived during their days of exile in Zambia. The author is a Lusaka-based media consultant and freelance writer.