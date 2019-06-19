JUSTINAH MUKUKA, MARTHA BOWA and JACK ZIMBA, Lusaka
IT WAS a poignant and unifying scene – Zambia’s first Republican President, Kenneth Kaunda, laying a wreath at the grave of his successor, President Frederick Chiluba, at Embassy Memorial Park in Lusaka.
Although it was not the first time that Dr Kaunda was laying a wreath at Dr Chiluba’s grave, yesterday’s gesture seemed more significant than before.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
KK salutes Chiluba
