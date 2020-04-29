News

KK reveals 96th secret

April 29, 2020
1 Min Read
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu (left) with first republican President Dr Kenneth Kaunda. This was when he presented the former head of state with birthday presents at State Lodge yesterday. PICTURE: GOODSON LUPIYA/ZANIS

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka
DURING his reign as Zambia’s President, which lasted 27 years, Kenneth Kaunda portrayed a serious image, but on his 96th birthday yesterday, the custodian of state secrets let one out.
“I must confess that I am a hopeless sweet-tooth,” he said in an interview with the South African Broadcasting Corporation.
He was responding to a question about the secret to long life.
The former President said eating organic foods has helped him to remain healthy CLICK TO READ MORE

Tags

Facebook Feed

Ad1