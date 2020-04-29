ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka
DURING his reign as Zambia’s President, which lasted 27 years, Kenneth Kaunda portrayed a serious image, but on his 96th birthday yesterday, the custodian of state secrets let one out.
“I must confess that I am a hopeless sweet-tooth,” he said in an interview with the South African Broadcasting Corporation.
He was responding to a question about the secret to long life.
The former President said eating organic foods has helped him to remain healthy
KK reveals 96th secret
