FOUNDING President Kenneth Kaunda has called on the Church, opposition political parties and the civil society to support President Edgar Lungu’s efforts in ending gassing of people’s homes and instant justice taking place in some parts of the country.
ZANIS reports that Dr Kaunda said the prevailing situation calls for concerted efforts from all stakeholders to end the heinous criminal activities.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
KK orders stop to killings
