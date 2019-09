STEVEN MVULA and JACK ZIMBA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA has paid glowing tribute to former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, describing him as one of the continent’s foremost pan-Africanists.

The former leader of Zambia's southern neighbour, globally revered and sometimes vilified, died yesterday in a Singaporean hospital where he was admitted since April. He was 95.