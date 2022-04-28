KK legacy to rebuild Zambia

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

AS ZAMBIANS commemorate the first public holiday in honour of late founding President Kenneth Kaunda today, the new dawn administration has pledged to embrace the fallen statesman’s legacy of love and unity. And Government has called on citizens to actively participate in commemorating the inaugural Kenneth David Kaunda Day by engaging in and undertaking activities that reflect, uphold and promote the values and principles that Dr Kaunda stood for. In a statement issued last night by Acting Secretary to Cabinet Patrick Kangwa, members of the public are urged to “love your neighbour as you love yourself and to do unto others as you would wish them to do unto you”. “Be reminded that while KK Day is a public holiday, it should be observed with a high sense of responsibility and dignity befitting the life of the First President who committed his whole life to the service of the nation and humanity,” the statement reads in part. President Hakainde Hichilema yesterday launched the inaugural KK Day in an address to the nation, while Government will today facilitate various activities to celebrate the day.

Government will build on the legacy of the late Dr Kaunda, fondly known as KK, by enhancing the fight against corruption and promoting servant leadership. Acting Chief Government Spokesperson Brenda Tambatamba said in a statement yesterday that President Hakainde Hichilema's administration is resolved to walk in the footsteps of Dr Kaunda, who