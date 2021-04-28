KK gets 97 cheers

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

ONE of Africa’s greatest sons and Zambia’s founding President, Kenneth Kaunda, turns 97 today, with distant peers sending him warm and best wishes.

The nonagenarian is a pan-Africanist in the mould of Kwame Nkrumah (Ghana), Julius Nyerere (Tanzania), Jomo Kenyatta (Kenya), Léopold Senghor (Senegal) and Modibo Keita (Mali), among others.

After fighting colonial rule, Dr Kaunda became the first President of Zambia and served from 1964 to 1991 when he re-introduced multi-party politics.

After leaving office, he turned into an anti-HIV/AIDS activist, among the many roles he has played in the country, the region and beyond.

In celebrating Dr Kaunda’s birthday, veteran politician Sikota Wina said: “Dr Kaunda is God’s gift to the people of Zambia. He inspired everyone who worked under him.”

Mr Wina said in an interview yesterday that Dr Kaunda broke down the walls of disunity and hate and erected walls of love, unity and equality.

Former President Rupiah Banda said the statesman ensured that Zambia remained peaceful and united even during difficult times when he was head of State.

Mr Banda, who once held vital diplomatic posts, was Zambia’s head of State from 2008 to 2011 when the Patriotic Front took over government through general elections.

He is happy to be among the then many young people who were mentored by Dr Kaunda.

“I wish to convey my personal and family birthday wishes to Dr Kaunda. I also wish him many more birthdays to come,” Mr Banda said.

One of the children, Tilyenji, said the family is excited that Dr Kaunda has turned 97.

“My siblings and I are so excited that the old man has turned 97. We wish him many more birthdays. My friend’s mother is 110, so that is the target we have set for him,” Mr Kaunda said.

MMD founding member Akashambatwa Mbikusita-Lewanika said Zambians appreciate Dr Kaunda’s contribution to the growth and development of the country.

Dr Lewanika urged the current and future generations to do their best to make Zambia a better country for all.

“We wish Dr Kaunda a happy birthday and good health. Everyone has a mission to fulfil and our first President fulfilled his mission,” he said.

Dr Lewanika urged future generations to correct the mistakes and shortcomings which past leaders made and help make the country better.