FOUNDING President Kenneth Kaunda has died aged 97. Dr Kaunda, one of Africa’s foremost liberation heroes and the last of his generation surviving, died yesterday at Maina Soko Medical Centre where he was taken ill on Sunday. President Edgar Lungu has declared 21 days of national mourning in honour of the former freedom fighter and pan-Africanist, who died at 14:30 hours. Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miti announced the death of Dr Kaunda on behalf of President Lungu in a statement yesterday. President Lungu said during the period of mourning, all activities of entertainment nature will be suspended and all flags will fly at half-mast. “It is with deep regret and sorrow that His Excellency Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia, announces to the nation and the international community the passing of our beloved founding father, icon and global statesman, His Excellency Dr Kenneth David Kaunda,” Dr Miti said. He said through Cabinet Office, Government will guide the public on details of the funeral and burial programme for the fallen former head of State, taking into consideration the COVID-19 guidelines as prescribed by the Ministry of Health. President Lungu has since sent his condolences to the family of Dr Kaunda on behalf of Government and Zambians.

Dr Kaunda’s demise is one of Zambia’s most profound deaths. And former President Rupiah Banda said from Dubai that Dr Kaunda’s death should unite Zambians. “We are all seated here in Dubai as Zambians mourning his death. Dr Kaunda had CLICK TO READ MORE