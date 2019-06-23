Kiwala gives hope to widows

SUNDAY PROFILE With DOREEN NAWA, Lusaka

WHEN her father died in 1984, Roselyn Kiwala’s world completely crumbled.

Rejected and not cared for by relatives, Mrs Kiwala, 46, never knew that her experience then would give her an impetus to change the lives of many today.

And because of what she went through after the demise of her father, Mrs Kiwala developed a soft spot for widows and orphans and this led her to form an organisation called Widows of Hope.

The charity has set its presence in two districts, Solwezi and Chingola.

It helps orphans and widows obtain basic necessities of life.