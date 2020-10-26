Kitwe side may struggle in Champions League – Dabid

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

DESPITE losing 2–0 to Nkana, Indeni coach Dabid Chilufya says the Kitwe giants may struggle in the CAF Champions League should they not work on finishing off their chances.

On Saturday, Nkana beat Indeni 2–0 in the Charity Shield final at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe, but Chilufya, a former Nkana player, said he was less impressed with the country’s Champions League envoys.

Idris Mbombo’s brace was all that Nkana needed to claim their 18th title but could have won with a bigger margin but were let down by ineffective attacking.

Chilufya said in an interview that Nkana need to learn to bury their chances.

“They are doing very well and they have been exposed in one or two areas, but Nkana have to work hard and ensure they do better because they scored two and CLICK TO READ MORE