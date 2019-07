MELODY MUPETA and NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

STAKEHOLDERS in Kitwe are concerned about abuse of a drug only known on the streets as ‘Atan’ by pupils in the city.

National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) executive director Aaron Chansa said in an interview yesterday that reports of pupils abusing the substance are worrying and disturbing.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/