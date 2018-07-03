MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe
NINETY-FOUR days after the first Kitwe derby for the 2018 season was played, Kitwe United and Power Dynamos today renew their rivalry in a Super Division Week 22 tie at Nkana Stadium.
In the second match at Nkana Stadium, Nkana face struggling National Assembly.
In the capital city, it will be a defence force affair when second-placed Green Buffaloes entertain Red Arrows while Dan Kabwe will be facing his former employers when his Lusaka Dynamos visit
Kitwe, Power clash tops Tuesday fixtures
