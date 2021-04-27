Kitwe man arrested for raping own sister

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

A 30-YEAR-OLD man of Zamtan in Kitwe has been arrested for allegedly raping his sister who was unconscious after returning from drinking beer at a nearby bar.

Copperbelt province Commissioner of Police Elias Chushi confirmed the incident, which took place on Saturday.

Mr Chushi said the victim, aged 32, went to drink beer with her younger sister at a nearby bar around 11:00 hours and the two only went back home about 19:00 hours.

He said the victim was unconscious when she went to sleep but that when the younger sister went to check on her, she found their brother, Joseph Mwamba, allegedly raping her.

“So when the other sibling found the brother having sex with the older sister in her sleep, she shouted for help. She also tried to CLICK TO READ MORE