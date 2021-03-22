Kitwe man, 32, in for defilement

MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

A 32-YEAR-OLD man of Kitwe has been sentenced with hard labour for sexually abusing an eight-year-old girl.

Kitwe High Court judge Evaristo Pengele meted out the sentence to Ernest Mulwa after confirming his conviction by the subordinate court.

He said after perusing through the record of the lower court, he was satisfied that it properly directed itself when it found Mulwa guilty of defilement.

“I accordingly affirm the finding of guilty and conviction by the lower court,” Justice Pengele said.

This is in a case Mulwa was charged with one count of defilement.

Particulars of the offence were that Mulwa, on July 11, 2019, in Kitwe, had unlawful carnal knowledge of a