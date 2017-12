MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

MOST RESIDENTS of Kitwe’s Kwacha Township spent their Christmas eve and night indoors in fear of a notorious gang calling itself ‘Sons of the Devil’ that warned it would beat up anyone loitering at night during the festive season.

The gang members are mostly youths, some of whom have in the past been arrested, fined and released.

One of the Kwacha residents, Charity Kamoya, appealed to the police to stop the terror gangs in Kitwe.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/