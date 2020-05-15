Kitwe in new abnormal

MELODY MUPETA

Kitwe

IN A somewhat strange ‘new normal’ which has shocked residents of Kitwe, the local authority is charging K100 to hold funerals.

Kitwe Town Clerk Mbulo Seke is aware of the strange phenomenon in revenue generation by the council and has promised to ensure the money is refunded to affected families.

A puzzled resident, Kayombo Mweemba, said in an interview yesterday that he was asked to pay K100 by the local authority when he was seeking guidance on how to hold a gathering after he lost his nephew.

Mr Mweemba was issued with an inspection form on Wednesday by workers in the health department who advised him to pay K100 for the document.