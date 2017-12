NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

KITWE City Council has approved the construction of a US$3 million landfill to replace the old Uchi dumpsite, which is in Kitwe’s Nkana East residential area.

The old Uchi dumpsite attracts different species of flies, which stray in the neighbouring houses.

Early this year, the Copperbelt Mining, Agriculture and Commercial Show Society raised concern on the location of the dumpsite, which attracts a lot of flies.