‘Kitwe fans put players under pressure’

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

KITWE United coach Stephen Mwansa has attributed his team’s poor home form to players’ failure to handle pressure of their vociferous fans.

Mwansa said in an interview in Kitwe on Saturday that his charges are still inexperienced after playing in the lower ranks for 11 years.

“Football is a pressure game, I will try to push the boys but it is just the mindset of the players. I just have to encourage our fans to support the team,” Mwansa said.

Saturday’s 4-2 defeat to Zanaco was Kitwe’s fourth defeat at Garden Park Stadium.

Zanaco assistant coach Dabid Chilufya has said the win over Kitwe does little to relieve pressure on the Bankers.

"For us it is just two wins and