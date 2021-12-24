Kitwe family attacked, 1 killed

MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

IN the early hours of yesterday, a masked lone bandit attacked a family of Indian origin in Kitwe’s Parklands and shot dead one of them aged 23. The victims are related to a prominent businessman who owns Supa Save store at Parklands Shopping Centre.

Acting Copperbelt division commanding officer Tresphord Kasale said the incident happened between 01:00 hours and 03:00 hours when the unknown intruder pounced on the three occupants of a house on Mabvuto Close in Parklands. In an interview yesterday, Mr Kasale said the criminal, who was armed with two pistols, demanded money from occupants of the house and started shooting when they failed to yield to his demands. Mr Kasale said the criminal, who is on the run, snatched K8,000 cash from one of the victims, Rushabo Sharma, shot another in the legs, while the other one was shot in the chest and died on arrival at Kitwe Teaching Hospital. "An aggravated robbery and a murder took place when a lone criminal attacked a family of Indian origin. In the process of demanding for money from them, he shot at two, one of them died at the hospital. "The other one is still being attended to in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Kitwe Teaching Hospital," he said. Those victims of the attack are Karthik Limbachiya, 23, who was shot on both knees after being handcuffed, with Jikar Nai, also aged 23, who was shot on the back and right part of the chest. He said Karthik died on