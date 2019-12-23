Kitwe derby lives upto billing

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

ARTHUR Davies Stadium in Kitwe was full to the rafters by 12:00 hours and by the time the referee, Audrick Nkole, blew the whistle to signal the start of the game three hours later, there were a lot of fans outside the stadium who were stranded.

Thankfully, the game was live on SuperSport and most of the fans had to rush to nearby bars in Ndeke and Wusakile townships to watch the game.

Nkana started strongly, forcing Power Dynamos defenders to concede a corner inside the first two minutes