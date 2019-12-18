Kitwe council offers Xmas bonanza to debtors

MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

IN a bid to recover over K170 million owed to it in various charges, the Kitwe City Council (KCC) has initiated an amnesty programme to give huge discounts to residents and businesses that will pay something during the festive period.

Kitwe town clerk Mbulo Seke said in an interview on Monday that the local authority is owed in unpaid property rates, billboard charges and standing charges, among others, over a period of eight years.

Mr Seke said the local authority had observed that the swelling bills had become a burden to many residents