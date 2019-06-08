Kings of Comedy: A decade later

MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

ADMITTEDLY, this article would have been more ideal last year when the group marked 10 years since they performed together. However, there was nothing to prompt the write-up.

This year, however, the National Arts of Council of Zambia (NAC) is celebrating its silver jubilee. It has also declared 2019 as the Year-of-the-Arts. To mark the occasion, the Kings of Comedy are returning to the stage next Friday for a one-off show at Mulungushi International Conference Centre.

At the height of their popularity, the Kings of Comedy – Bob Chomba Nkosha, Patrick Mwamba Salubusa, Isaac Chamba and Aubrey Luo and Joseph Simukonda – released a DVD called Dorika and the Big Dudes. Dorika is Bob’s alter ego. The DVD was for a long time the top-selling in Sounds, a scenario that prompted local musicians to complain that it was miscategorised in the top 20 charts.

Put simply, their music could not compete with Dorika.