King David goes back to alma mater

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Luanshya

ALTHOUGH he was not there in person owing to the lockdown in South Africa, you can say Collins Mbesuma was in town.

Something was happening in the name of Mbesuma, the last truly footballing star to emerge out of Luanshya, a mining town whose best days are behind. Two initiatives were launched in his name, one of which is aimed at hopefully discovering the next King David, as the striker is fondly called.

Fortunes may have changed in Luanshya over the years, dictated mostly by the happenings with the copper mines, but you have to retain the hope that there must be some rough diamonds in this town which produced the first national league champions in 1962 through Roan United, Mbesuma’s alma mater.

The two projects which were launched are the Collins Mbesuma Football Academy and Collins Mbesuma King David Foundation. Mbesuma runs similar projects in