Killings anger Lungu

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has reacted strongly to killing of two people in Lusaka, calling the act senseless, and directing Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja to investigate the incident and submit a report by Monday.

The President directed Mr Kanganja to use every resource available to fully investigate the murders as quickly as possible.

In a strongly-worded statement issued yesterday by his Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations, Isaac Chipampe, the President said:

“I have taken a moment to reflect on these senseless murders, and I have spoken to the Inspector General of Police to find out what could have really happened.

"The deaths of these two Zambians would, certainly, have been avoided. But it seems we have cast aside our values as a country because we now believe politics must be our