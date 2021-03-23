‘Killer’ unveils 5 bodies

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

POLICE have discovered five more bodies of women believed to have been killed by a man of Kitwe who allegedly committed the crimes to get rich.

Earlier on Sunday, police recovered three bodies of women.

The suspect, whose identity has been withheld, was arrested on Sunday after which he confessed having killed 10 people.

He allegedly started killing women after being advised by a traditional healer he sought help from for him to amass wealth.

Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Elias Chushi said