CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

OBERTY Bubala, a 39-year-old man of Mkushi who killed seven members of his estranged wife’s family by torching a house they were sleeping in, will be hanged until pronounced dead.

Delivering the sentence yesterday, Kabwe High Court Judge Kelvin Limbani said the evidence adduced in court showed that Bubala killed his former wife Matilda Chisenga's six children and their grandmother.