Killer mum to die twice

MARY PHIRI, Ndola

THE Court of Appeal has upheld two death penalties imposed on a woman of Lusaka for killing her two children by giving them an insecticide to drink.

Mirriam Mulenga was charged and convicted of the murder of two children.

The High Court tried Mulenga for two counts of murder, and later convicted and sentenced her to death.

Court of Appeal judges, sitting in Ndola, justices Fulgency Chisanga, Dominic Sichinga and Petronella Ngulube, upheld the death penalties on Mulenga because her appeal failed.

Particulars of the offence are that on January 24, 2017, around 18:00 hours, Mulenga took her three children, Ruth, Dason and CLICK TO READ MORE