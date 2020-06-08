Killer dances to prison music

CHALI MULENGA, Livingstone

THE Livingstone High Court has jailed a man for six years for causing the death of another man he punched at a wedding reception over the choice of music played.

Judge Chilombo Phiri convicted Ivan Mudenda, 30, of Kalomo, after he admitted causing the death of Willard Siabenga.

Mudenda was initially charged with murder before it was reduced to manslaughter.

Facts are that on August 17 last year, in Nguba, Kalomo, Mudenda punched Mr Siabenga, who collapsed and CLICK TO READ MORE