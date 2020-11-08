Kigonya comical error costs Forest

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Levy Mwanawasa Stadium

Ndola

FOREST 1 DYNAMOS 1

IT LOOKED like another three points for Forest Rangers but a comical error by Ugandan goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya at death denied the Ndola outfit maximum points against 10- man Lusaka Dynamos at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

The Tenant Chilumba-drilled side were looking to make it three wins out of three after victories over champions Nkana and Zesco United.

The home side netted on 90 minutes through Ghanaian Zikiru Adam, who benefitted from a Mpho Mathekgane’s pass, turned Joseph Zimba inside-out before finishing off at close range.

Despite playing a man less following the sending off of international striker Emmanuel Chabula in the second half, Dynamos never gave up and