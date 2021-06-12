Khosa Stadium: Where big guns get slaughtered

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

WHEN Young Green Eagles won promotion to the Super League last season, questions were asked as to why Zambia National Service (ZNS) allowed such a scenario. In any case, Young Eagles had always appeared to be a feeder team for the Choma-based ZNS outfit Green Eagles. But it seems the hierarchy were not content with one team in the top flight. And so, the command let Young Eagles fly as high as they could. In retrospect, it was probably not a bad idea after all. Young Eagles have provided a fair share of entertainment in the top flight this season particularly when playing at their home ground of Khosa Stadium in Kafue. They have turned Khosa into some fortress of some sort. In fact, the term is abattoir. Among the teams to have fallen at Khosa are Nkwazi, NAPSA Stars, Zesco United, Lumwana Radiants, Zanaco and Green Eagles. After the win over Zesco, you could tell that Young Eagles could be on to something big. The game, which was played in February, attracted an over-crowed crowd. A Sports Mail report from the match reads: "Young Green Eagles fought hard to collect maximum points off Zesco United at the capacity-filled Khosa Stadium. "Forget the COVID-19 protocols, it was business