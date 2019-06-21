Khanty-Mansisky: City of great traditions

Travelogue:

DANIEL SIKAZWE, Khanty–Mansisky, Siberia

IN SEPTEMBER, the finest of the world’s chess players will be slugging it out for the ‘game of brains’ most coveted trophy – the World Chess Championships 2019 in Khanty-Mansisk, Russia. The glamorous tournament will see only 128 players doing their all for the right to qualify to the 2020 Candidates Championship.

The winner of the Championship next year will get the opportunity to grab the world title from current world chess champion Magnus Carlsen, a Norwegian.

Hosting the 2019 Chess championship in Russia’s western Siberia city of Khanty-Mansisky is more than welcoming the game back to the city that hosted the event in 2010. It is calling chess back home to a habitat of strong traditions in a city where sport, science and art are honoured with streets and buildings bearing the names of famous sports, arts and science names.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/