MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

KENYAN driver Manvir Baryan on Sunday night raised some concerns over the timings during the Gomes Zambia International Rally, which he won in Ndola.

Baryan and his navigator, Drew Sturrock, clocked 2:21:37 hours to outwit his opponents during a two-day championship.