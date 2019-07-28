Kenya rugby team too strong for Zambia

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Nkana West Rugby Field, Kitwe

ZAMBIA 23 KENYA 43

THE Zambia 15s national team yesterday extended their winless run to three after losing to Kenya in a Victoria Cup encounter watched by a capacity crowd, among them Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji.

Having lost 31-0 to Algeria in a Silver Cup final in Mufulira last October and a 39-10 defeat to Zimbabwe in a Victoria Cup match in Harare two weeks ago, the Zambian ruggers were expected to come to the party but found the East Africans a hard nut to crack.