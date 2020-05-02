Kenneth Kaunda only living founding African president

Dear editor

ZAMBIA’S former President Kenneth David Kaunda was born on April 28, 1924 in the northern part of the country. He attained 96 years of age on Tuesday April 28, 2020. You would not believe that he still follows a hectic routine that many younger men would find daunting.

At the funeral of late South African President Nelson Mandela, Dr Kaunda was one of the main speakers and showed off his energetic life by running to the podium when asked to be the next speaker, even when he uses a walking stick.

To deal with how he manages his lifestyle and remains energetic, I will delve into his diet.

It’s a question of live and let live. That’s how Zambia’s first President explains and justifies his uncooked vegetarian foods.

He was advised by some fairly professional people that a vegetarian diet of uncooked food is healthier. What began as a political boycott of certain foodstuffs – starting with dropping of tea and coffee from his menu, has become a way of life for Dr Kaunda.

According to records at the national archives of Zambia (national memory), Dr Kaunda took his last cup of tea on July 23, 1953. He took six cups to say goodbye to it. During the struggle for Zambia’s independence from Britain, he was imprisoned and made cook in section 1 of the prison. He stopped taking tea and coffee in preparation for his incarceration so that he would not miss it while in prison, but used to make it for his fellow inmates in prison.

To press hard for a non-violent struggle, Dr Kaunda and his colleagues organised a boycott of butcheries and shops from July 1953 until January 1954. People who had been picketing peacefully were imprisoned and he decided to make a personal protest by deciding to stop taking red meat, eggs, chicken and fish.

When he was young, his mother asked him to slaughter a chicken. It took him about 10 minutes, staring at it without doing anything. The mother ended up slaughtering the chicken, but he also ate it. Dr Kaunda does not drink any alcohol and is a practising Christian who attends church service when time and health allow him to do so.

All those that need to keep a healthy lifestyle, here is a possible diet that has helped Dr Kaunda to still be energetic.

Dr Kaunda’s vegetarian diet of uncooked food which started in 1995 comprises of: Breakfast: Fresh fruits, yoghurt – preferably plain, some cheese, if available, biscuits, especially crackers, fruit juice, no tea or coffee or fizzy drinks like Coca- Cola, Fanta and Sprite Lunch: More less the same as breakfast.

Evening: Cauliflower, lettuce and carrots, which are very important for eyes, some cheese, preferably Greek cottage cheese, brown bread or black if available, various types of vegetables like cucumber, raddish, green, yellow and red pepper, tomatoes, salad dressing, his favourite being French vegetables salad dressing, sour milk, raw cassava, raw fresh maize, mumbu, chikonko, cake made from fried groundnuts, sweet potatoes, Zambian wild fruits like masuku, mfungo and masawa.

On his unusual travel locally, a cooler box is always prepared for him containing all his dietary requirements, while when outside the country, hotels take care of him very well. His late son Major Wezi Kaunda, whom I was close to, almost became a vegetarian. His other son Tilyenji Kaunda, the current UNIP president, is also a vegetarian. I don’t know about his other sons, Panji, Kaweche and Kambarage, whether they are vegetarians or not.

To my knowledge, Dr Kaunda is the only living founding African president today. He is well looked after by the Government of the Republic of Zambia as a former first President and an office was created for him with all

staff under Cabinet Office payroll.

On his birthday on Tuesday, President Edgar Lungu presented to him a cake and a big picture of African wildlife.

I wish Dr Kaunda a happy 96th birthday with many more happy returns under God’s guidance.

AUBREY KASONU CHINDEFU

Lusaka