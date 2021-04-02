Keeping Zambia’s cyberspace in check

FELIX NKINKE, Lusaka

“IT IS blatantly evident that the cyberspace in Zambia and the world over has been plagued by sophisticated crimes and abuse. Incidents of cybercrime such as fraud, intellectual property theft, identity theft, and cyberbullying have been on the rise and hence the need for regulation.”

This is the concern that was expressed by Samuel Banda, executive director of Advocates for National Development and Democracy.

In a recent media release, Mr Banda also observed that responsible governments across the world have taken interest in the unfolding scenario and are exploring ways of making cyberspace safe.

He added that regulation, as noted in many parts of the world, is the in-thing now and necessary to ensure cybersecurity and the protection of internet users in any country.

Indeed it is without doubt that the cyberspace has become the in-thing today. People are now more adept to the use of various digital platforms and are amused by the intricacies that online systems offer consumers.

Millions are drawn to the cyberspace as it provides a platform for real-time communication, electronic commerce, and entertainment, along with dissemination of information and, more recently, public gatherings.

Online interface is at fever pitch offering new quick ways to communicate and transmit data daily. This has made the cyberspace more intriguing than ever before.

However, coming with this phenomenal era of increased use of computerised and automated systems are crimes associated with the