Keep UNZA dream alive

THE University of Zambia has mooted plans to reduce its workforce from 2,200 to 1,300 in the next five years to enable it to manage the K4.4 billion debt.

This is certainly an inevitable step towards financial sustainability of Zambia’s highest learning institution, which seems to be choking with debt.

There’s no way the institution will continue to keep employees it cannot afford to pay.

It is in public domain that the institution has been facing financial challenges for a long time.

The university has been characterised by delayed payment of salaries, remittance of statutory obligations and settlement of retirement and contract gratuities.

This has subsequently led to litigation, which has only worsened the situation.

According to the vice-chancellor, Professor Luke Mumba, UNZA’s retirement liabilities and outstanding contractual obligations stood at K600 million as of December last year.

The institution’s annual deficit is at K800 million, making the institution technically insolvent.

Under the circumstances, a solution needs to be found, and urgently so, to save the institution from total collapse.

The decision management has made to right-size is a necessary step to the survival of the institution.

Management must have obviously conducted a thorough human resource audit and is convinced that the institution can still function efficiently with 1,300 workers as opposed to the current 2,200.

Indeed with the challenges posed by COVID-19, among other economic factors, many businesses are now working towards lean and efficient workforce.

There’s no need to carry dead wood along when the institution is struggling to meet operational costs.

Through the restructuring, UNZA management hopes to reduce the payroll costs from the current K612 million to K445 million per annum.

While restructuring is a necessary step, we believe it is not sufficient to help the institution attain sustainability.

We are also told that the university, through Government, managed to secure K200 million to settle some of the outstanding retirement and contract obligations.

The amount will help cover obligations of 206 retirees, resulting in K22.5 million monthly savings. However, K400 million worth of retirement obligations will still remain unsettled.

The institution needs more strategies to come out of its financial doldrums.

The higher learning institution being a reservoir of skills and knowledge needs to further exploit that potential to enhance its financial capacity.

The university, we are aware, is already in various ventures and innovations to generate more revenue. This must not only be sustained but actually enhanced.

Government grants should continue flowing but UNZA cannot afford to entirely rely on this source of revenue. It is commendable, therefore, that UNZA is proactive in its efforts to get out of its financial quagmire.

Agricultural projects, short and professional courses, as well as investments in other business lines, are all options either already in place or potential.

Government, though, must lean in more to help the institution find its feet. However, beyond that management must shoulder the responsibility to keep the institution afloat.

UNZA plays a significant role in Zambia’s education and it must, therefore, be given all the due support. Keep UNZA vibrant.