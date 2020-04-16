Keep the flame of your marriage alive

You will agree with me that it is easy to have a fun and romantic courtship, but are you preparing enough for your marriage to last once the sparkle has died?

If you want to live a happy married life, then you have to work on keeping the romance alive and continue growing with your partner. It is not always easy, but you can make your marriage thrive if you and your partner are willing to put in the effort.

Let me start by emphasising the need to respect your spouse. If you want to have a healthy marriage, then you have to make your spouse feel like your equal and take their feelings into account whenever you are making a decision.

If you treat your spouse like their opinions do not really matter, or like you always have the final say, then you are bound to have an imbalance in your marriage.

Make sure that you give your spouse’s views the same seriousness that you give your own, and take time to listen to your spouse and make them feel like you care.

Leave the past behind and work to keep your relationship in the present. If you care about your spouse and want to have a healthy and productive relationship, then you should avoid building monuments of past mistakes you made, or reminding your spouse of their failures.

Work on reinforcing positive behaviour, enjoy your present time together, and think of all you have to look forward to.

If you really care about your spouse, then you will be considerate of their feelings and you will not bring up the past.

Remember to give priority to your spouse because they come first. Although you do not need to make your life revolve completely around your spouse, you have to remember that when you decided to get married, you committed to be a priority in each other’s lives.

You should make sure to honour that decision and to make all of your big decisions with your spouse in mind, making sure that you do what is best for you as well as for the person you are married to.

Maintain strong communication because it is a pillar on which a relationship rests. If you want your marriage to be a happy one, then communication is key. You and your partner should be able to talk graciously to each other about your thoughts, especially about things the two of you need to do together.

Doing this daily helps foster communication and maintains trust between partners to keep your marriage healthy and strong.

Let me end with this reminder: never say things in anger intentionally to hurt your partner. Cruel words you say may injure your spouse and it may be difficult for them to forget, causing lasting damage to your relationship.

If you end up saying something you did not mean to, make sure you apologise. When arguing, keep to the subject and do not personally attack your partner.

For questions and contributions, email me on emmymukula@gmail.com or follow me on Facebook or LinkedIn at Emmanuel Mukula.