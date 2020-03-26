Keep in shape, NOCZ advises athletes

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka and MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

THE National Olympics Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) has appealed to qualified athletes to initiate individual programmes that will keep their fitness levels in check following the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games to next year.

So far, runner Sydney Siame, and boxers Patrick Chinyemba, Steven Zimba and Evaristo Mulenga and the women national football team have qualified for the Olympics while the swimmers and judokas have had their qualifiers postponed.