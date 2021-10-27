Keep HH informed

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

FIRST Zambia Security Intelligence Services (ZSIS) director general Vernon Mwaanga has advised the new intelligence heads to be impartial and keep President Hakainde Hichilema informed with useful information cardinal to governance systems. President Hichilema on Monday terminated the contracts of ZSIS director general Hector Sikazwe and his deputy Edith Mwenya with immediate effect. The duo was replaced by former ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Friday Nyambe and Francis Mwale as director general and deputy director general, respectively. "We thank the out-going DG and his deputy for the dedicated work they did for Zambia up to the time they were retired," Dr Mwaanga, who headed the ZSIS, which operates under the Office of the President Special Division in 1966, said. The former Minister of Foreign Affairs and chief Government spokesperson said in an interview yesterday that the intelligence service is a professional organisation and hopes the new heads will