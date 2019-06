ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

KABWE Warriors will not sell defender Tandi Mwape and striker Emmanuel Okutu for any price as they target challenging for the elusive Super Division title next season.

Confederation Cup envoys Zanaco are chasing for the signature of Mwape while Green Buffaloes are eyeing strikers Paul Simpemba and Emmanuel Okutu.